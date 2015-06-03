FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trainers' House: restructuring programme proposal submitted to Espoo District Court
#Software
June 3, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trainers' House: restructuring programme proposal submitted to Espoo District Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Trainers’ House Oyj :

* Says restructuring programme proposal of Trainers’ House has been submitted to the Espoo District Court

* Says company will pay all of secured debts and unsecured ordinary debts in full during a period of approximately four and a half years

* Says accrued interests of company’s junior and hybrid loans will be completely written

* Says remaining borrowed capital of approximately 3.0 million euros ($3.34 million) will be fully converted to shares in company with subscription price of 0.08 euro/share

* As a result of conversion amount of company’s shares would increase from approximately 68 million to approximately 106 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
