June 3 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Oriola and sandoz have agreed on pre-wholesale operations in the baltic countries as of July 2015

* Oriola is responsible for warehousing and distribution of Sandoz’s products to other pharmaceutical wholesalers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Source link: bit.ly/1HK5LVp

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)