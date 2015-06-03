FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asia Coal Energy Ventures says Spinnaker Capital signs LOI regarding RBI loans
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asia Coal Energy Ventures says Spinnaker Capital signs LOI regarding RBI loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Asia Coal Energy Ventures

* Board says Spinnaker Capital signed LOI stating it intends to vote for resolution which would be proposed at rule 16 general meeting of arms

* Spinnaker Capital also intends to vote against any resolution which may prevent or impede passing of rule 16 resolution

* Spinnaker is interested in 8,482,715 ordinary shares, equivalent to 3.52 percent of issued ordinary share capital of ARMS

* Confirmation of intention contained in Spinnaker letter of intent automatically terminates on 30 September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
