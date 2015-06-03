BRIEF-Kier announces results of rump placing

June 3 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc

* Result of rump placing

* JP Morgan Securities Plc and Numis Securities Limited, in their capacity as underwriters, have procured subscribers for all of 3,308,812 new shares

* Also procured subscribers for 2,918 new shares representing fractional entitlements in respect of the rights issue

* Together representing 8.35 percent of new shares, at a price of 1,340 pence per new share

* Net proceeds from placing of new shares not validly taken up in rights issue (after deduction of rights issue price of 858 pence per new share