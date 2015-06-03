FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneysupermarket says Ofgem seeking information in possible probe
#IT Services & Consulting
June 3, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket says Ofgem seeking information in possible probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Says provision of information to Ofgem

* Ofgem has opened an investigation into whether two or more companies providing a supporting service for energy industry have breached competition law

* Ofgem has required company to provide information in connection with this investigation, pursuant to a notice issued under section 26 of competition act 1998

* Ofgem is gathering this information to establish whether to include company as a subject of its investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
