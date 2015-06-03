FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rovi to buy injectables production plant for 4 mln euros
#Healthcare
June 3, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rovi to buy injectables production plant for 4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* Says to buy assets of injectables production plant in San Sebastian de los Reyes from Crucell Spain SA

* Says production capacity of the plant is 120 million syringes and 40 million vials annually

* Investment cost of acquisition amounts to around 4 million euros ($4.5 million) and is carried out with own funds

* Expects acquisition to take effect by July 1, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
