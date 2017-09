June 3 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc

* 5 for 7 rights issue of 39,646,692 new shares at 858 pence per new share announced on 28 april 2015 closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. (london time) on 2 june 2015

* Company received valid acceptances in respect of 36,334,962 new shares, representing approximately 91.65 per cent. Of total number of new shares to be issued pursuant to fully underwritten rights issue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: