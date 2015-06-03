FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miba Q1 EBIT up at EUR 24.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 3, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miba Q1 EBIT up at EUR 24.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Q1 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) amounted to 24.6 million euros ($27.43 million) and was therefore 5.3 million euros above prior-year figure

* Q1 consolidated revenue amounted to 190.4 million euros, which equates to an increase of 26.9 million euros compared to Q1 of 2014-2015

* For whole of 2015-2016 and also for subsequent years, Miba is therefore expecting a return to profit margins of earlier years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.