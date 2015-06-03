BRIEF-Miba Q1 EBIT up at EUR 24.6 mln

June 3 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Q1 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) amounted to 24.6 million euros ($27.43 million) and was therefore 5.3 million euros above prior-year figure

* Q1 consolidated revenue amounted to 190.4 million euros, which equates to an increase of 26.9 million euros compared to Q1 of 2014-2015

* For whole of 2015-2016 and also for subsequent years, Miba is therefore expecting a return to profit margins of earlier years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)