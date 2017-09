June 3 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG :

* Completes merger with CCT Stegelitz GmbH

* Will invest in CCT’s production site in saxony-anhalt and substantially increase its production capacity

* Philipp Theden, hitherto CEO of CCT AG, has joined management board of Pyrolyx AG