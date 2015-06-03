FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding to buy NextWeb Media
#IT Services & Consulting
June 3, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding to buy NextWeb Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* To acquire NextWeb Media Sp. z o.o.

* Signs an agreement with NextWeb Holdings S.a.r.l. and Jakub Zielinski and Pamoja Capital Holdings (Lux 1) S.a.r.l for sale of 100 shares of NextWeb Media on June 3

* The shares, of a nominal value of 500 zlotys ($135) each, will be purchased for 19.4 million zlotys

* The final acquisition price may be higher subject to positive earning results of NextWeb Media and some other additional conditions specified in the agreement

* NextWeb Media specializes in publishing and advertising services and also holds 100 percent of Blomedia.pl Sp. z.o.o. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7073 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
