FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanlam says diluted HEPS up 20 pct in four months ended April 30
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam says diluted HEPS up 20 pct in four months ended April 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* New business volumes of R68 billion (excluding white label), up 15% on first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Net result from financial services up 8% on first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Group had excess capital of R3.3 billion available for redeployment at end of December 2014

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 20% compared to first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2015 with a resulting impact on group’s key operational performance indicators. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.