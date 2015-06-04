FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smith & Nephew removes smaller components of hip replacement system from market
#Healthcare
June 4, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew removes smaller components of hip replacement system from market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Voluntary actions initiated to remove smaller size components and change instructions for use (IFU) following analysis of recent performance data

* No action required from patients; no change to current practice for patient follow-up care

* Considers men requiring femoral head sizes 46mm or smaller and all women patients may be at greater risk of revision surgery

* Is not advising proactive revisions for existing patients unless required for clinical reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
