BRIEF-Smith & Nephew removes smaller components of hip replacement system from market

June 4 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Voluntary actions initiated to remove smaller size components and change instructions for use (IFU) following analysis of recent performance data

* No action required from patients; no change to current practice for patient follow-up care

* Considers men requiring femoral head sizes 46mm or smaller and all women patients may be at greater risk of revision surgery

* Is not advising proactive revisions for existing patients unless required for clinical reasons