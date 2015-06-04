BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says infra services deal with CSV not approved

June 4 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :
* Transaction was subject to conclusion of an infrastructural services contract between equites and CSV construction proprietary limited
* Acquisition by Equites of airport land property from Dormell Properties 575 Proprietary Limited was approved by requisite majority of votes
* Board of directors of Equites has not approved infrastructural services agreement between equites and CSV construction
* Costs negatively impacted on feasibility of potential developments on land
* Airport transaction will not proceed