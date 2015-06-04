FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says infra services deal with CSV not approved
June 4, 2015 / 7:44 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says infra services deal with CSV not approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :

* Transaction was subject to conclusion of an infrastructural services contract between equites and CSV construction proprietary limited

* Acquisition by Equites of airport land property from Dormell Properties 575 Proprietary Limited was approved by requisite majority of votes

* Board of directors of Equites has not approved infrastructural services agreement between equites and CSV construction

* Costs negatively impacted on feasibility of potential developments on land

* Airport transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

