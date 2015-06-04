FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcatel Lucent takes further step towards combination with Nokia
June 4, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alcatel Lucent takes further step towards combination with Nokia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Alcatel Lucent SA :

* Completes consultation of its French Group Committee (Comité de Groupe France) in connection with proposed combination with Nokia

* French Group Committee indicated that it does not oppose proposed combination with Nokia

* Board of directors of Alcatel Lucent expresses its full support for proposed combination, following the consultation

* Says completion of consultation was required by French applicable regulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

