BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to set up distribution JV with Chinese BDHOME
June 5, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to set up distribution JV with Chinese BDHOME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SA :

* Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BDHOME, a Chinese interior soft decoration solutions provider, to create joint venture in China and revolutionize home decoration industry in greater China

* Joint venture is created to accelerate adoption of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform by home furniture and decoration markets

* Joint venture will distribute Dassault Systèmes’ 3DVIA brand of applications for smart, 3D space planning solutions in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

