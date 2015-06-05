FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digicore Holdings entered into merger talks with Novatel Wireless
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digicore Holdings entered into merger talks with Novatel Wireless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Digicore Holdings Ltd

* Substantial due diligence has already been conducted by novatel and no material issue has been identified.

* No final binding agreement has been concluded with novatel in relation to implementation of proposed transaction

* Has entered into negotiations with Novatel Wireless Inc, in relation to a proposed transaction

* Transaction in terms of which Novatel wishes to acquire all shares in digicore for a purchase consideration of 4 rand per Digicore share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

