June 5, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Abivax launches IPO on Euronext in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Abivax :

* Launches IPO on regulated market of Euronext in Paris

* Share capital increase within IPO aims 43.6 million euros ($48.98 million), with maximum of 57.7 million euros after exercise of the extension clause and of the overallotment option

* Indicative price range is from 18.26 euros to 24.34 euros per share

* Subscription undertakings represent 33 million euros

* Placement period to last from June 5 to June 22

* Abivax is clinical stage biotech company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-viral compounds and human vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

