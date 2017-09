June 4 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Says ALK announces top-line results from its partner MSD’s North American Phase III trial of house dust mite SLIT-tablet

* Says trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint in favour of HDM SLIT-tablet compared with placebo

* Says trial also showed that treatment was generally well tolerated