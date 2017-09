June 4 (Reuters) - Firstfarms A/S :

* Says Skiold Holding Aps, close related to chairman of board Henrik Hougaard, bought 60,000 shares in Firstfarms for a total value of 2,790,000 Danish crowns ($421,176.58) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6243 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)