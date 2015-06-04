BRIEF-Spie trading on Euronext Paris expected to begin on June 10

June 4 (Reuters) - Spie :

* Global offering price is expected to be determined on June 9, 2015

* Trading of Spie shares on compartment a of the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the form of “promesses d‘actions”, is expected to begin on June 10, 2015

* Expects gross proceeds of a maximum approximately 89.8 million euros ($101.13 million) excluding exercise of the extension option and over-allotment option

* Offering also includes an issue of new shares in the context of a share capital increase in cash, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately 700 million euros

