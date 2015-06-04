FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spie trading on Euronext Paris expected to begin on June 10
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 4, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spie trading on Euronext Paris expected to begin on June 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Spie :

* Global offering price is expected to be determined on June 9, 2015

* Trading of Spie shares on compartment a of the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the form of “promesses d‘actions”, is expected to begin on June 10, 2015

* Expects gross proceeds of a maximum approximately 89.8 million euros ($101.13 million) excluding exercise of the extension option and over-allotment option

* Offering also includes an issue of new shares in the context of a share capital increase in cash, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately 700 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1QrDJCz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.