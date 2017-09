June 4 (Reuters) - Midsona AB :

* Says signs contract for the acquisition of Urtekram International A/S (Urtekram), Danish organic food company

* Says purchase price is about 270 million Swedish crowns ($32.44 million) (215 million Danish crowns) on debt free basis Source text for Eikon:

