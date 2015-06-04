FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says unit MGN Ltd to seek permission to appeal judgement
June 4, 2015

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says unit MGN Ltd to seek permission to appeal judgement

June 4 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* Says update in relation to phone hacking

* There remains uncertainty as to how matters will progress.

* Believe that basis used for calculating damages in judgment is incorrect

* Believes amounts awarded by judge are excessive and disproportionate

* Confirm that our subsidiary, MGN Ltd will be seeking permission to appeal judgment handed down by Justice Mann on May 21 2015

* Updates will be made if there are any significant developments or our estimate of financial exposure was to materially change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

