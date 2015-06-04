FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi partner Biogen submits marketing authorisation application for Alprolix in europe
#Healthcare
June 4, 2015

BRIEF-Sobi partner Biogen submits marketing authorisation application for Alprolix in europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* Sobi’s partner biogen submits marketing authorisation pplication for Alprolix (rfixfc) in Europe

* Sobi has an opt-in right to assume final development and commercialisation of Alprolix in Europe, Russia, certain countries in the Middle East, and North Africa. The MAA filing with the EMA coupled with the receipt of the opt-in data package, triggers the formal opt-in right, for Sobi to exercise its option in accordance with the collaboration agreement. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
