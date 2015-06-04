FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: Sunnmøre District Court rules in case between RRM and KE
June 4, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: Sunnmøre District Court rules in case between RRM and KE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Sunnmøre District Court ruled in the case between Rolls Royce Marine (RRM) and Kongsberg Evotec in the matter relating to the Norwegian Marketing Act and the related claims for a ban on future sales activities in relation to certain products related to seismic vessels

* The Court rule that Kongsberg Evotec is acquitted from the claim for a ban on future sale and marketing but the court awarded RRM 95 million Norwegian crowns ($12.28 million) in damages

* Says will during next days review premises for courts decision in more detail and decide on whatever to appeal Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7359 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

