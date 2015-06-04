FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invalda INVL updates on tender offer for INVL Technology
June 4, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Invalda INVL updates on tender offer for INVL Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Invalda INVL AB :

* Informs that during tender offer to buy up shares in INVL Technology 47 ordinary registered shares were offered for which Invalda INVL will pay 75.67 euros ($85.08) (without brokerage fee)

* Says after completion of tender offer Invalda INVL will own 504,509 INVL Technology shares, which amount to 8.25 pct of INVL Technology capital and votes

* Says Invalda INVL offered to buy up 414,034 shares of INVL Technology amounting to 6.771 pct of INVL Technology issued shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

