BRIEF-Silvano Fashion Group plans share buyback, proposes dividend
#Apparel & Accessories
June 4, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Silvano Fashion Group plans share buyback, proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Silvano Fashion Group As :

* Proposes the share capital shall be reduced by 300,000 euros ($338,190) to 11.4 million euros from 11.7 million euros

* Upon the reduction, capital shall be divided into 38 million shares with the nominal value of 0.30 euro per share

* Proposes buy-back programme for 1 million shares, maximum price of 2.00 euros per share

* To buy back own shares until June 29, 2016

* Proposes that 0.10 euro per share shall be payable to the entitled shareholders as a dividend at the latest on July 15

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

