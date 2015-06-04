FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banif sells Banif Mais for 400 mln euros
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banif sells Banif Mais for 400 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Banif :

* Says it sells its 85,92 percent stake in Banif Mais SGPS SA for 400 million euros ($450.6 million) to Cofidis Participations SA, a company incorporated in France

* Says transaction is aligned with company’s strategic plan and is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated capital ratios

* Sees an increase in fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 98 basis points (bps), and an increase of fully implemented CET 1 ratio of 126 bps

* Says it will maintain a strategic partnership in the specialised credit segment for auto loans and finance with Banco Banif Mais SGPS SA, owned in 100 percent by Banif Mais SGPS SA

Source text: bit.ly/1RMANTN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
