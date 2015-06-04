FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition: take-up for scrip dividend alternative - capital increase
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition: take-up for scrip dividend alternative - capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition :

* Announces take-up for scrip dividend alternative - capital increase

* Following this increase, share capital will amount to 17,522,212.50 Swiss francs ($18.75 million) divided into 7,008,885 shares

* Following AGM approval to offer a scrip dividend, take-up by shareholders resulted in issuance of 286,774 new shares with a nominal value of 2.50 francs each corresponding to a total nominal value of 716,935.00 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

