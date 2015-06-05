FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altamir to keep its stake in Albioma after Apax Partners distribution
June 5, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altamir to keep its stake in Albioma after Apax Partners distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Apax Partners, managing company of Apax France VI fund, intends to distribute more than 95 percent of Apax France VI stake in Albioma to its investors

* Apax France VI and Altamir hold directly or indirectly (through Financière Hélios) a 42.5 percent stake in Albioma

* Altamir will keep its stake of about 12 percent in Albioma unchanged

* Distribution to be done in second half of June

* As result of operation, the investors of Apax France VI fund are to hold about 30 percent of Albioma share capital Source text: bit.ly/1IgZ67H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
