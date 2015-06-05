REFILE-BRIEF-Vodafone in early talks with Liberty Global on asset swaps

(Corrects headline to clarify talks are regarding possible asset swaps)

June 5 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Says response to media speculation

* Confirms that it is in early stages of discussions with Liberty Global

* No certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor is there certainty with respect to which assets will ultimately be involved.

* Notes recent media speculation regarding a potential transaction between Vodafone and Liberty Global Plc

* Vodafone is not in discussions with Liberty Global concerning a combination of two companies.