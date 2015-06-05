FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund appoints Angelique de Rauville as joint CEO
June 5, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund appoints Angelique de Rauville as joint CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd

* Rob Kane and Marelise de Lange have resigned as chief executive officer and financial director

* Both executives will remain with company until July 31 2015 to facilitate transition to a new executive team

* Angelique de Rauville has been appointed joint chief executive officer with immediate effect

* Lyndon Kan appointed an executive director and chief operating officer of Texton

* Appointment of a financial director is well underway and an announcement is expected to be made shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

