June 5 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Says divests wholly-owned investment property Barnhusväderkvarnen 29 located at Tegnérlunden 2 in Vasastan, Stockholm

* Underlying property value is about 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.57 million)

* Sale generates capital gain of about 23 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4491 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)