June 5 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cross border business with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd for cross border business

* Both institutions will cooperate and explore opportunities arising from cross border business, investment and trade flows across Benelux

Source text: bit.ly/1FBzX3v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)