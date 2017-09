June 5 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Appoints new executive board members

* Announces that Ralf Morawietz will assume position of Chief Information Officer (CIO)

* Promotes Andy Weber to position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) as of July 1, 2015

