BRIEF-Fugro wins programme by Exxonmobil Alaska LNG LLC
June 5, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fugro wins programme by Exxonmobil Alaska LNG LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Fugro NV :

* Wins large geotechnical and geophysical (G&G) programme by Exxonmobil Alaska LNG LLC (a consortium of ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, British Petroleum, TransCanada and the State of Alaska)

* Says geotechnical scope of work includes drilling and sampling of borings for onshore liquefaction facilities, marine terminal and offshore pipelines, as well as installation of monitoring wells, seismograph and in situ measurement of soil properties Source text: bit.ly/1Keep3e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
