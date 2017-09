June 5 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel and Pivotal team up

* Alliance gives operators access to Comptel’s packaged data analytics applications via Pivotal Big Data Suite

* Comptel and Pivotal will market their solutions together in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region

