June 5, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK markets watchdog names Mark Steward as new top enforcer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA appoints new director of enforcement and market oversight and director of risk

* Mark Steward is new director of enforcement and market oversight and Barbara Frohn new director of risk and compliance oversight

* Both will be expected to take up their new roles in london, in early autumn

* Appointments represent next stage of implementation of FCA’s new strategic approach and associated new leadership structure which was announced last December. (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

