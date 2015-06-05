FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imoniu Grupe Alita, Anyksciu vynas update on sale of vodka and bitters business part
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
June 5, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imoniu Grupe Alita, Anyksciu vynas update on sale of vodka and bitters business part

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Imoniu Grupe Alita AB :

* Updates on sale of company’s vodka and bitters business part

* Says on March 24 Competition Council consented to candidature of business buyer, UAB Birstono mineraliniai vandenys ir Ko, provided by Mineraliniai Vandenys

* On June 4 closing of business transfer transaction ended during which UAB Birstono mineraliniai vandenys ir Ko obtained title to trademarks in Lithuania

* In opinion of Alita management, income generated by business part would be important but its main activities was and will be sparkling and natural wine, brandy products

* In opinion of Anyksciu vynas management, the transaction shall not have material impact to the results of company’s activities. Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

