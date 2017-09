June 5 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Investee Agata SpA notifies Digital Magics that TrustBuddy AB withdraws unilaterally from the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Agata SpA, which owns Prestiamoci brand

* Finds TrustBuddy’s withdrawal groundless and has initiated legal action Source text for Eikon:

