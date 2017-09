June 5 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Acquires two sport and leisure/wellness centers in Germany

* Initial investment amounts to 53.6 million euros ($59.57 million)

* Transaction represents an extension to the partnership between Cofinimmo and Aspria

* Centers are located in Hamburg and Hannover

Source text: bit.ly/1Kf3WEG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)