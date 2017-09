June 8 (Reuters) - Enr Russia Invest SA :

* Has received a request from its majority shareholder relating to payment of a dividend of 29,950,941 Swiss francs ($31.81 million)(gross dividend before taxes of 11.50 francs per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)