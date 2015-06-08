FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telkom says FY HEPS rises 60 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telkom says FY HEPS rises 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd

* FY HEPS at 532,5cps, up +60%

* FY group revenue R31,7bn

* EBITDA excluding once-off items increased 15,1% to R9,0bn

* Next phase of Telkom’s turnaround strategy continues as we reposition business for commercial sustainability

* Ordinary final dividend number 17 of 215 cents per share

* Expect challenging operating environment of year under review to prevail in year ahead,

* Our aim is to achieve a staff cost to revenue ratio of 25% over next four years

* To this end, we will continue to engage with our major labour unions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
