June 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Establishes a dedicated venture fund, KPN Ventures, to promote outside-in innovation

* Reserves initial total amount of 35 million euros ($38.9 million) for selected investments that meet criteria of fund Source text: bit.ly/1IoHirj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)