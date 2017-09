June 8 (Reuters) - Hovding Sverige publ AB :

* Says has signed a strategic development and production agreement with the Japanese company Nihon Plast, one of airbag manufacturers globally

* Says collaboration with Nihon Plast will start immediately and it is Hövding’s ambition that production can start during spring 2016 Source text for Eikon:

