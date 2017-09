BRIEF-Navigator Equity Solutions FY 2014 net profit up at EUR 1.39 mln

June 8 (Reuters) - Navigator Equity Solutions SE :

* FY 2014 revenue 20.8 million euros ($23.14 million)(last year: 21.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 net profit reached 1.39 million euros (previous year: 1.243 million euros)

* Sees significantly positive result of more than 1.0 million euros for 2015

* FY 2014 EBIT 1.004 million euros (previous year 1.173 million euros)

* For 2015, sees further double-digit sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)