June 8, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus sells EliteMedianet GmbH to Oakley Capital Private Equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Sells EliteMedianet GmbH to Oakley Capital Private Equity

* Sale of EliteMedianet GmbH is expected to generate a total of 23.3 million euros ($26 million)for Tomorrow Gocus AG based on anticipated sale price of 22.0 million euros

* An amount of 14.8 million euros is payable on completion of sale

* Tomorrow Focus will provide a loan with a term of up to two years to cover remaining sum of 7.2 million euros

* At group level, sale of EliteMedianet GmbH will produce an estimated loss of around 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

