June 8 (Reuters) - Groupe Unika SA :

* Approval of merger by absorption of Groupe Unika by Techniline SA delayed

* Delay due to Techniline receiving from bailiff subpoenas for litigation involving the company Techni Cine Phot, a former subsidiary that went into liquidation Source text: bit.ly/1JzpTzt