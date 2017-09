June 9 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 542,000 euros ($613,598.20) versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 30.1 million euros versus 24.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year revenue at least comparable to previous fiscal year, taking into consideration the current order book Source text: bit.ly/1cHSMuF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)