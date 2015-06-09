FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Technology announces shareholders agreement
#IT Services & Consulting
June 9, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Technology announces shareholders agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Says on May 27 company and its shareholders signed an agreement regarding amendment of shareholders agreement dated November 26, 2014

* Says agreement foresees that if condition of raising not less than 10 million euros ($11.29 million) in public offering is fulfilled, Invalda INVL will acquire for final offer price in total 551,523 shares in company from Kazimieras Tonkunas, Rokas Ralys, Marius Lescinskas, Arturas Milasauskas, Gytis Umantas, Tomas Seikus and Vida Juozapaviciene

* After the execusion of the above mentioned transactions these shareholders who sold their shares of the Company to the public joint stock company Invalda INVL agreed not to sell any of owned Company's shares, for a 12 months period as from registration of the increased authorised capital of the Company with the Register of Legal Persons Source text: bit.ly/1B2Fd4x

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
