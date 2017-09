June 9 (Reuters) - UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* Spanish subsidiary Mobile Payment System España SL and SEKS - Serial Entrepreneurship Knowledge Society SL have formed a strategic partnership to jointly analyze and use Big Data

* UMT Group initially takes over around 20 pct of SEKS, with the option of a long-term majority stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)